Drone strikes hit Iraqi military sites; government launches investigation

Shafaq News/ Several Iraqi military installations were targeted by a series of coordinated drone strikes early Tuesday, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Sabah Al-Nomaan explained that the attacks occurred between 2:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. (local time) and involved small, explosive-laden drones that struck two major sites: al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad and Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province. “Both installations sustained serious damage to their radar infrastructure.”

No casualties were reported.

Describing the assault as a “cowardly and treacherous act,” the spokesperson confirmed that Iraqi security forces managed to intercept additional drone attacks aimed at four other military sites across the country. “All affected locations are under full Iraqi control and operated exclusively by national military and security personnel.”

In response, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee. The task force will include representatives from all key security and intelligence agencies and is charged with uncovering the details of the attack, identifying those responsible, and delivering a comprehensive report.

“These criminal and cowardly acts will not go unpunished,” said al-Naaman, “Our armed forces remain a steadfast shield, committed to protecting Iraq’s people, territory, and sovereignty.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks as of this writing.

The incident comes amid US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.