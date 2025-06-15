Iranian drones crash in Iraq en route to Israel

Shafaq News/ Several Iranian drones crashed across western Iraq’s al-Anbar Province on Sunday, with security sources confirming they were not targeting Ain al-Asad Air Base, but were likely headed toward Israel.

A senior security official in al-Anbar told Shafaq News that the drones, which fell in scattered locations, were flying at high altitudes and on long-range trajectories.

The official emphasized that security conditions across the province remain stable, with no indications of direct threats to Iraqi military sites. Iraqi forces continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to respond under existing security protocols.

Approximately 11 drones were observed crashing in different parts of al-Anbar between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some fell near Ain al-Asad, which hosts both Iraqi and US personnel, while others landed in remote desert areas. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The drone activity in Iraq’s airspace is unfolding amid a military exchange between Israel and Iran. Following Israeli precision strikes on Iranian nuclear, military, and oil infrastructure, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a retaliatory operation dubbed "True Promise 3", deploying missiles and drones toward Israeli territory.

Iraq’s geographic location between Iran and Israel places it on the flight path of long-range projectiles, especially when Iranian drones traverse the region toward targets in Israel. While not a direct party to the conflict, Iraq has increasingly become a corridor for drone and missile overflight or accidental debris.