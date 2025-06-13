Over 150 Iranian drones cross Iraqi airspace toward Israel

Shafaq News/ More than 150 Iranian drones flew through Iraqi airspace en route to Israel, a senior Iraqi security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source noted that the drones passed specifically over northeastern areas of Diyala during Iran’s retaliatory strike against Israel, adding that Iraqi security forces discovered five missile remnants and debris in scattered locations across the province.

Earlier today, the Israeli military confirmed that Iran had launched dozens of drones toward Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s unprecedented military operation that killed Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

#عاجل اطلق النظام الإيراني في الساعات الأخيرة أكثر من 100 طائرة مسيرة نحو إسرائيل حيث تعمل كافة أجهزة الدفاع الجوي للتصدي لها — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 13, 2025

Videos circulating on social media showed several Iranian drones flying at low altitude over various Iraqi cities and regions during the early morning hours.