Three unidentified drones downed in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Iraqi Kurdistan reported the downing of three unidentified drones on Sunday, as concerns mount over the spillover of Iran-Israel hostilities into neighboring countries.

A security source told Shafaq News that an unidentified drone crashed in Biwra village of Al-Sulaymaniyah province. “Security forces immediately arrived at the scene and launched a field investigation to determine the nature of the aircraft and the cause of the crash,” the source said.

The source added that the drone is suspected to be Iranian, noting that its origin has not been confirmed.

Separately, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate announced that two additional unidentified drones were shot down in Erbil province.

According to a statement, “the two drones were rigged with explosives and were intercepted at 5:10 p.m. near the village of Darabni, in Erbil.”

No casualties or material damage were reported.