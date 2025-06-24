Unexploded drones found near Iran border in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Security forces in southern Iraq recovered debris from three unidentified drones near the Iranian border, a source revealed to Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The drones, which had not exploded, were discovered close to the frontier in Maysan province and transported to a designated site for inspection to determine their origin.

A drone wreckage was further located in the al-Radwaniyah area, west of Baghdad.

No casualties were reported in either case.

Similar incidents have occurred across several provinces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with drone and missile fragments landing sporadically.

The latest debris comes amid the backdrop of a 12-day escalation between Iran and Israel, which was halted on Tuesday morning following the start of a temporary ceasefire that took effect at 7:00 a.m.