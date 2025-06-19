Suspected drone debris in Iraq's Muthanna Province

Shafaq News/ Unidentified aerial objects, believed to be drones, fell near a cement factory in the Wazi Khizr area of Muthanna Province, a security source revealed to Shafaq News on Thursday.

A security unit and explosive ordnance specialists were also deployed to the site to carry out an assessment. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with drone and missile fragments landing sporadically across different parts of Iraq since the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Similar incidents have been previously recorded in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, and al-Anbar, none resulting in casualties or material damage.