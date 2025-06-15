Rocket debris falls near Mosul amid Iran–Israel escalation

Shafaq News/ A missile of unknown origin fell Sunday evening in al-Boutha village, part of the Tel Abta subdistrict west of Mosul, in Iraq’s Nineveh Province, according to a local security source.

“The rocket landed in an open area and caused no casualties or material damage,” the source said. “However, the incident triggered fear among residents, especially as it occurred less than 24 hours after similar missile debris was found in the same area.”

Security forces have launched an investigation to identify the origin and type of projectile, amid growing concerns among locals over the spillover effects of the ongoing Iran–Israel confrontation.

Similar incidents in Kirkuk and al-Anbar were also reported, without causing injuries or damage. This comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, which began on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Iran responded with a large-scale retaliatory campaign, True Promise 3, involving ballistic missiles and drone swarms aimed at Israel.

Iraq’s position between the two countries makes it vulnerable to crossfire spillover, including debris from downed missiles, failed intercepts, or long-range misfires.