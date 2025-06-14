Missile debris falls in northern Iraq amid Israel-Iran escalation

Shafaq News/ Debris from suspected Iranian missiles landed in Iraq’s Nineveh and Saladin provinces Sunday, as regional tensions soared following a sharp military exchange between Iran and Israel.

Security sources stated that the missile remnants fell in unpopulated areas, causing no casualties or damage but prompting immediate investigations and local alarm.

In Nineveh, a security official reported that fragments of a missile struck a remote area in Tal Abta subdistrict, west of Mosul. The projectile landed in Tal Ajjour village, an uninhabited zone, and was discovered by Iraqi security forces.

In Saladin, another security source confirmed that parts of an unidentified missile landed on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, east of the province.

“Preliminary assessments indicate the object was part of a long-range missile launched from Iran during the Saturday night strikes targeting Israel,” the source noted.

The incident comes amid a severe regional escalation that began with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities late Friday, which killed several senior IRGC commanders. In response, Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli territory on Saturday night, marking the most dangerous direct confrontation between the two rivals in years.