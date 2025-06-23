Operation Rising Lion continues: Israel strikes Iranian military infrastructure

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel’s military launched a series of strikes across several areas in Iran as part of its ongoing Rising Lion operation, targeting what it described as key elements of Tehran’s military infrastructure.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that five Israeli Air Force jets carried out precision strikes on sites in Kermanshah in western Iran, destroying several launch and storage facilities for surface-to-surface missiles that had been positioned to target Israel.

#عاجل ❌ جيش الدفاع هاجم مواقع إطلاق وتخزين صواريخ أرض أرض موجهة نحو دولة اسرائيل⭕️هاجمت أكثر من 15 طائرة حربية لسلاح الجو قبل قليل بتوجيه استخباري دقيق في منطقة كرمانشاه في ايران ودمرت عدة مواقع إطلاق وتخزين صواريخ أرض أرض موجهة نحو دولة إسرائيل. ⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل… pic.twitter.com/nHBk7hghQ0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 23, 2025

Separately, the military announced that coordinated airstrikes were also conducted on six airports spanning central, eastern, and western Iran. The statement detailed that drones were used to destroy 15 Iranian warplanes and combat helicopters during the operation.

Among the targets were runways, underground hangars, a refueling aircraft, and fighter jets of the F-14 and F-5 types, as well as AH-1 helicopters.

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع هاجم ستة مطارات في إيران: طائرات مُسيّرة دمّرت 15 طائرة حربية ومروحية قتالية تابعة للنظام الإيراني⭕️في إطار الجهود لتعزيز التفوق الجوي في الأجواء الإيرانية، هاجم جيش الدفاع ستة مطارات تابعة للنظام الإيراني في غرب وشرق ووسط إيران.❌وخلال الغارات، تم استهداف… pic.twitter.com/YDe8kISk1K — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 23, 2025

“These strikes were designed to neutralize Iran’s ability to project air power against Israel and its allies in the region,” the statement read, stressing that these airstrikes disabled Iran’s ability to launch aircraft from the targeted bases, resulting in a significant disruption to the operational readiness of the Iranian Air Force