Iraq security brief: killings, arrests, accidents mark start of 2026

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Woman Killed After Chemical Attack (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested two suspects accused of attacking a woman by splashing a chemical substance on her face before killing her by slitting her throat in the Qassabkhana area of central Kirkuk. Investigators said the suspects were former neighbors of the victim and had previously assaulted her using acid, pointing to ongoing personal disputes. The woman’s body was found inside her apartment earlier this week.

Soldier Killed in Armed Attack (Dhi Qar)

An Iraqi army soldier was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Al-Kinish area of Bani Zaid subdistrict, north of Nasiriyah. Security forces cordoned off the area, detained several suspects, and seized weapons. The incident marked the second killing in the area on the first day of 2026, according to local sources.

Fatal Traffic Accident (Baghdad)

Two people were killed and a woman critically injured after a vehicle overturned at high speed in the Al-Jihad neighborhood of western Baghdad. Emergency teams recovered the bodies and transferred the injured woman to hospital.

TikToker Arrested on Content and Money Laundering Charges (Baghdad)

Authorities arrested TikToker Hussam Anan, known online as “HusHus,” on charges related to promoting indecent content and alleged money laundering. Investigators said the financial charges emerged during questioning tied to earlier content-related cases. He had previously been released on bail in May 2025.

Family Dies in Apartment Fire (Baghdad)

A man affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, his wife, and their young daughter died in an apartment fire in the Al-Qadisiyah residential complex in Mahmoudiyah, south of Baghdad. Civil defense officials said preliminary findings point to an electrical short circuit.

Public Building Collapse (Muthanna)

An abandoned public clinic building collapsed in central Samawah due to structural decay, damaging six civilian vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Execution-Style Killing, Grenade Attack (Dhi Qar / Maysan)

A young man was found shot dead in the head in an apparent execution-style killing in Bani Zaid subdistrict, north of Nasiriyah. In a separate incident, an unidentified attacker threw a locally made hand grenade at a house in the Al-Muallimeen neighborhood of Amarah, causing material damage.

Deadly Shooting (Basra)

Gunmen killed one person and wounded another in the Al-Deir district, north of Basra. Security forces transferred the injured victim to hospital and launched an investigation.

Multiple Fatalities in Traffic Crash (Dhi Qar)

Two people were killed and two others injured—one critically—in a collision involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle, on the main road between Al-Dawaya and Al-Nasr districts.

War Remnants Explosion (Al-Anbar)

Four young men from Al-Qaim district were seriously injured after remnants of war linked to ISIS exploded in an open area. Security forces sealed off the site and began a sweep for additional unexploded ordnance.

Army Officer Wounded in Family Dispute (Baghdad)

An Iraqi army officer holding the rank of major was wounded after a family dispute escalated into gunfire in the Al-Buaytha area of the Doura district, south of Baghdad. The dispute, involving a relative by marriage over a plot of agricultural land, turned violent when one party opened fire with a handgun, striking the officer while he was at a rest facility. The shooter fled the scene.