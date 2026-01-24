Iraq security update: Arrests, accidents, and tribal mobilization

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 24, 2026.

- Drug Traffickers Arrested (Al-Muthanna/ Najaf)

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) arrested two targeted drug traffickers in Al-Muthanna and Najaf provinces.

- Criminal Gang Dismantled (Karbala)

Authorities from the Falcons Intelligence Cell in Karbala dismantled a criminal gang and arrested two suspects. Investigations indicate the gang was involved in murder and robbery of citizens.

- Woman Commits Suicide (Baghdad)

A woman in the Al-Dora area, south of Baghdad, fatally shot herself. She was transported to a hospital by her husband and brother. The brother was subsequently arrested, while the husband fled. Forensic experts have opened an investigation due to suspicions surrounding the case.

- Tribal Forces Mobilized (Al-Anbar)

The Bunimr tribe, a prominent tribal group in western Al-Anbar, announced a general mobilization to support Iraqi security forces against potential threats, with a particular focus on the province’s security.

- US Military Convoy (Nineveh)

A US military convoy entered Nineveh province from Syria through an unofficial crossing in al-Mahmoudiya village. The crossing is under the Kurdish Peshmerga forces control.

- Motorcycle Rider Killed (Diyala)

A motorcycle rider died in a traffic collision in northeastern Diyala province, according to security sources.

- Worker Dies Accident (Al-Anbar)

In Fallujah, Waleed Mohammed Ahmed al-Jubouri died after a press mold fell on him while working in a construction materials factory, causing fatal injuries.

- Extortion Suspect Arrested (Basra)

Authorities in Basra apprehended a suspect accused of extorting a contractor for 30 million Iraqi dinars ($20,500) in Al-Dair district, north of the province.

- Woman Suicide Reported (Dhi Qar)

A woman in her twenties committed suicide in Qalat Sukkar district, west of Dhi Qar.

- Assassination Attempt Foiled (Dhi Qar)

A citizen survived an assassination attempt by unidentified assailants in Sayid Dakheel district, east of Al-Nasiriyah. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds and was hospitalized for treatment.

- ISIS Detainees Transfer (Nationwide)

Iraqi authorities are preparing to receive approximately 1,000 ISIS detainees in the coming hours, marking the second wave of transfers since their relocation was approved, according to security sources.

- Families Rescued Smoke (Baghdad)

The General Directorate of Civil Defense rescued multiple families from a multi-story residential building in Karrada after an electrical short caused dense smoke, resulting in several cases of suffocation.