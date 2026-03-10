Iranian air defenses shot down 100+ US drones

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that the country’s air defense systems shot down 104 drones, including several advanced and armed models.

In a statement by the IRGC’s public relations department, carried by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the intercepted drones included several types such as Hermes, Heron, Orbiter, and MQ-9 models.

Iran’s integrated air defense system neutralized the drones “before they could reach their targets or carry out their assigned missions,” noting that about 95% of the drones that were downed were armed.

Iranian authorities also said air defense units seized control of an advanced Hermes drone and landed it safely, adding that the aircraft has been transferred to aerospace experts and engineers for technical examination.