Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches 36th wave of strikes on Israel, US bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday evening carried out the 36th wave of attacks targeting sites in Israel and US bases, hours after the 35th wave.

The IRGC said the latest operation involved the use of Qadr, Emad, and Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles, along with suicide drones.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said fresh strikes hit the Ramat David Airbase, an airport in Haifa, and missile launchers east of Tel Aviv, warning of “illegal attempts by the Zionists and Americans to attack Iran’s infrastructure will not go unanswered.”

It also claimed that the list of targets available for attacks against the “Zionist-American enemy” is “ten times larger” than the targets available to its adversaries.