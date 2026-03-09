Israel targets Iranian missile facilities and Basij bases

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting ballistic missile engine facilities, long-range missile launch sites, and Basij positions, the Israeli Army reported on Monday.

In a post on X, Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted the strikes followed the destruction of 16 Quds Force aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, part of Israel’s efforts to assert control over Iranian airspace.

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع هاجم مواقع إطلاق صواريخ بالستية ومقرات قيادة لقوات الأمن الداخلي والبسيج في إيران⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع توسيع الضربة الموجهة لكافة منظومات وإمكانيات النظام الإرهابي الإيراني حيث أنجز سلاح الجو موجة أخرة من الغارات الجوية على بنى تحتية تابعة للنظام الإرهابي… pic.twitter.com/M5afFNpyqR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 9, 2026

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Tel Aviv is preparing for operations that could last at least a month, with plans to expand the campaign to Iran’s military, industrial, and technological infrastructure in the next phase. “President Donald Trump urged complete surrender and warned against setting additional objectives,” a military official told the outlet. “Trump referenced four weeks, and we are preparing for at least a month.”

During the first week, Israel carried out most offensive operations, but the balance is expected to shift as the United States increases its involvement. “The Americans bring enormous capabilities, and their strikes will make this clear,” the official added.

Earlier today, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed the 30th wave of Operation True Promise 4 “successfully”, firing Khorramshahr, Fateh, and Khaibar missiles alongside strategic drones. The strikes hit Israel and US facilities in Syria, Iraq, and multiple Gulf nations, with the IRGC asserting that all intended targets were struck.

The US and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran. These attacks caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior IRGC commanders. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.