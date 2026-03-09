Tehran executes multi-front strikes across Middle East

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Monday, targeting Israel and US sites across the Gulf States just hours after Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed the 30th wave of Operation True Promise 4 “successfully”, firing Khorramshahr, Fateh, and Khaibar missiles alongside strategic drones. The strikes hit Israel and US facilities in Syria, Iraq, and multiple Gulf nations, with the IRGC asserting that all intended targets were struck.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, described Tehran’s strikes on US military bases and assets in the region as defensive, noting that missiles had been launched at Iran from areas near residential neighborhoods in neighboring countries, while US fighter jets used those countries’ airspace to carry out attacks against Iran.

إلى الذين يصرّون على تجاهل المبررات الكامنة وراء ضرباتنا الدفاعية ضد القواعد والأصول العسكرية الأمريكية في المنطقة:تُطلَق الصواريخ على إيران من أراضي الدول المجاورة، وبالتحدید بالقرب من الأحياء السكنية، كما تستخدم المقاتلات الأمريكية المجال الجوي للدول المجاورة لمهاجمة إيران

In Israel, local media reported that three waves of rocket fire triggered air-raid sirens across Tel Aviv, parts of Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, leaving several civilians injured.

Iraq’s air defenses intercepted a drone approaching the Victoria base at Baghdad airport, which hosts US forces, a security source told Shafaq News. Syrian airspace also experienced multiple explosions over Damascus, while Israeli defenses intercepted Iranian rockets over the southern town of Quneitra.

Saudi Arabia intercepted drones over the Al-Jouf region and the Rubu Al Khali desert, including one aimed at the Shaybah oil field. Meanwhile, Kuwait intercepted missiles and drones entering its airspace, with explosions attributed to defensive operations.

In Bahrain, a missile hit the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), one of the kingdom’s most strategic energy sites, igniting fires visible from afar. Bahrain’s state-run news agency later confirmed the company invoked a force majeure following the attack.

Saudi Arabia condemned the strikes, noting that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s assurances against regional aggression “have not been applied on the ground.” In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry described Tehran’s actions as a dangerous escalation, warning they risk further destabilizing the region.