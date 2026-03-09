Iran-linked attacks hit Kurdistan Region 196 times since late February, monitor says

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq recorded 196 missile and drone attacks since February 28, killing four people and wounding 19 others, according to the US-based monitoring organization Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT).

CPT said the attacks were attributed to Iran and affiliated armed groups and targeted a wide range of locations across the Kurdistan Region, including the US Consulate General in Erbil, military bases, camps hosting Iranian Kurdish refugees, headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties, Erbil International Airport, oil fields, hotels, residential neighborhoods, the former United Nations headquarters, telecommunications towers, and Peshmerga command facilities.

The monitoring group recorded 162 attacks in Erbil province, 26 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, five in Duhok, and three in Halabja.

The report also identified 43 strikes on the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties and 58 attacks targeting sites linked to the United States. Another 95 strikes hit civilian or mixed-use locations, including hotels, residential neighborhoods, oil facilities, Peshmerga sites, and other infrastructure.