Drone falls in Erbil and Nineveh without exploding

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Nineveh

Two drones fell without detonating in Iraq’s northern provinces of Erbil and Nineveh on Monday, security sources told Shafaq News.

In Nineveh, the drone crashed intact in the village of Hawi Shkheir in the Qayyarah subdistrict, south of Mosul. The device did not explode, and the incident caused no injuries or property damage.

Explosive ordnance disposal teams and civil defense units were dispatched to the site to secure the area and handle the drone according to standard safety procedures, the source added.

In Erbil, the drone fell on the roof of a house in the Zhyan area in the center of the Kurdistan Region’s capital.

The drone also did not explode, and no casualties were reported. Security forces moved to the location to assess the device and determine its origin.

Earlier today, civil defense teams removed a rocket that landed near a house in the rural area of Al-Jarbu’iya in Al-Qasim district, southern Babil province.