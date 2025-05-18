Kurdistan Region reports new CCHF case

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health detected a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) involving a woman from Nineveh province who sought treatment in Erbil.

According to a statement, the patient, 27, has since been placed under close observation while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The ministry urged the public to strictly follow health guidelines and immediately report any suspected animal symptoms to veterinary teams. It also called on individuals who raise animals or handle animal products to visit hospitals without delay if they experience unusual symptoms.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 46 cases, including nine deaths.