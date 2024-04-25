Nineveh prepares a road linking it to Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Nineveh Governorate Roads and Bridges Directorate began rehabilitating a road within the disputed areas towards Erbil.

Director Radwan Al-Shahwani said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "The implementing company has begun constructing and rehabilitating the Al-Kawir - Erbil road towards the villages of Tarash, Kadiya, Mulla Ali Daoud Al-Sharay', with a length of 8 km."

He explained that the road "includes burying, cutting and spreading gravel, and constructing a bridge with nine openings over the valley of the village of Zaka."

Al-Shahwani added that the work "is progressing well and within the required technical specifications."

Al-Kuwair district, southeast of Mosul, is administratively affiliated with Nineveh Governorate, but it is among the disputed areas between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the central government, and problems always arise between the two authorities regarding projects and the development of those areas.