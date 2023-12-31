Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Forces shoot down a drone in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism Forces (CTF) announced on Sunday that they had shot down a drone in Erbil.

An official CTF statement said that the drone was carrying explosives and was targeting a base of the US-led coalition at the Erbil International Airport.

The CTF said that the drone was launched by "outlawed militias" and was shot down "without causing any casualties or damages."

Earlier today, a security source reported that a "large" explosion was heard near the Erbil International Airport in the Ainkawa area.

The source told the Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.