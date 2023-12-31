Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Forces shoot down a drone in Erbil
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism Forces (CTF) announced on Sunday that they had shot down a drone in Erbil.
An official CTF statement said that the drone was carrying explosives and was targeting a base of the US-led coalition at the Erbil International Airport.
The CTF said that the drone was launched by "outlawed militias" and was shot down "without causing any casualties or damages."
Earlier today, a security source reported that a "large" explosion was heard near the Erbil International Airport in the Ainkawa area.
The source told the Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Last night, at least two explosive drones struck a Peshmerga base in Erbil, the Kurdistan region's capital city. A KRG spokesperson said that the strikes resulted in material damages only, and no casualties have been reported. Prime Minister al-Sudani denounced the attack as "terrorist" and ordered a joint investigation between Baghdad and Erbil to identify the perpetrators.