Tourism in Kurdistan: Over 3,000 facilities, +$7.5B investments

Shafaq News/ The tourism sector in the Kurdistan Region has experienced notable growth, with over 3,100 tourism facilities, including hotels, restaurants, and travel agencies, now operating in the area.

This growth is accompanied by substantial investments exceeding $7.5 billion over the past five years. The region is preparing to welcome 100,000 tourists per day during the upcoming holiday, with all tourism facilities set to open their doors to visitors.

Ibrahim Abdul Majid, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Tourism Board, told Shafaq News Agency that the region currently boasts 3,100 tourism establishments, including around 1,000 restaurants, 480 hotels, 280 motels, and more than 500 travel agencies.

Abdul Majid also highlighted that the Kurdistan Region can accommodate up to 100,000 visitors daily, noting that all tourism facilities would remain open during the holiday period to ensure the best possible experience for tourists.

Furthermore, he revealed that tourism investments have reached $7.509 billion in the last five years, with 28 major tourism projects being launched in 2024 alone, with a budget of $322 million.