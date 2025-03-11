Libyan globetrotter stunned: Erbil transformed beyond recognition

Shafaq News/ Libyan world traveler Nouri Fonas praised the remarkable development, infrastructure, and organization in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during his visit.

“If I had visited Erbil 20 years ago, I would not have seen the level of progress and modernization that exists today,” Fonas told Shafaq News.

This marks Fonas’ first trip to Iraq, but he said he quickly felt at home, integrating seamlessly with Iraqi society, which he described as warm and welcoming.

His journey included visits to historical sites in Baghdad, such as the Al-Mustansiriya School, as well as the ancient ruins of Babil. He also traveled to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before reaching the Kurdistan Region, where he explored the historic Erbil Citadel.

Fonas, who has trekked through the Himalayas in India and Mount Fuji in Japan, said he was particularly captivated by the mountains of Zakho in the Kurdistan Region. “I have seen many of the world’s great mountain ranges, but nothing compares to the beauty of Zakho’s mountains,” he said.

The seasoned traveler entered Iraq through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing after an extensive journey that took him through the Caucasus, Cyprus, Greece, and Turkiye before arriving in Erbil.