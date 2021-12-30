Thousands flock to Erbil for tourism at Mount Korek

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, thousands of tourists flock to Mount Korek in the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to spend the New Year's holiday with snow, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported.

The Kurdish authorities announced that more than seven thousand tourists flock daily from various Iraqi governorates to spend the New Year's holiday in Korek Mountain.

The authorities expect more arrivals to the area in the coming days.

Fifty kilometers away from the Iranian border, Mount Korek is located in Erbil Governorate.

Mount Korek is a tourist attraction with approximately four kilometers long Doppelmayr Teleferic (cable car) from Bekhal bottom station to Mount Korek.

The Mountain region has extreme weather. Temperature ranges from 2 - 33 °C.

It has 60 – 100 days of snowfall in the mountains between December and March.

Erbil, the fourth largest city in Iraq after Baghdad, Basra, and Mosul, is a top-rated tourism destination, especially for Iraqis who come from the center and south to escape the summer heat.

The city officially has been appointed Arab Tourism Capital 2014 by the Arab Council of Tourism.