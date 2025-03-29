Kurdistan’s Erbil to receive 60,000+ tourists during Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region expects over 60,000 tourists to visit its capital, Erbil, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Tourism Directorate announced on Saturday.

The previous holiday saw a similar number of visitors, but this year’s figure could be higher due to the week-long public holiday (from March 29 to April 5) in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the overlap of Nowruz, the directorate affirmed.

Earlier, the Spokesperson for the Al-Sulaymaniyah Tourism Directorate, Koran Qader, told Shafaq News that the province expects a large influx of tourists.