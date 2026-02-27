Erbil formalizes Peshmerga command under unified ministry

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Friday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani defined the operational and administrative powers of the Peshmerga, clarifying the roles of its commanders across the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement from the Peshmerga media office, President Barzani, who also serves as the Peshmerga Commander-in-Chief, issued directives defining the authority of special operations units under regional commands. Simultaneously, Masrour Barzani approved the administrative, legal, and financial powers of the military’s leadership.

“The move reorganizes all Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga, granting commanders clear authority over operations, administration, finances, legal matters, media, and public relations,” the statement noted.

Formed in the early 20th century, the Peshmerga are the official armed forces of the Kurdistan Region. They are responsible for defending the Region’s security and maintaining stability, carrying out military operations when necessary. Over the decades, they have operated under both Regional and national command structures, playing a central role in safeguarding Kurdish territories.

