Kurdish PM: Baghdad must honor Peshmerga’s rights

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing Peshmerga reforms and called for equalizing their salaries with those of the Iraqi army.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzani chaired a meeting to review progress at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, where the cabinet approved several measures, including the consolidation of all Peshmerga accounting units into a single entity under the ministry.

“The Prime Minister instructed the relevant authorities to protect the rights of retirees and remove all legal and technical barriers that could delay the disbursement of their salaries and benefits,” the KRG added.

The meeting further reiterated the KRG’s call on Baghdad to recognize the Peshmerga as an integral part of Iraq’s defense system under the constitution.