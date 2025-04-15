Peshmerga vets take to streets over 18-month pension freeze

Shafaq News/ Dozens of retired Kurdish Peshmerga officers staged a protest outside the pension directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday, demanding the payment of long-overdue financial entitlements dating back to their retirement in 2019.

The demonstrators, drawn from the 70 and 80 units and the Ministry of Peshmerga, said they have not received retirement payments for 18 months, as well as back pay for unused annual leave.

“Retirees have also been denied allowances for marriage and academic degrees, along with the benefits tied to promotions granted before and after retirement,” protest spokesperson Lt. Col. Taha Aziz told reporters.

He said the crisis appears to be limited to al-Sulaymaniyah province and does not affect retired Peshmerga in Erbil, Duhok, or the rest of Iraq.

The group urged the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to expedite the disbursement of outstanding pensions and benefits, noting that an estimated 13,000 to 15,000 retirees are affected.

Protesters also warned of possible escalation if authorities continue to ignore their demands.