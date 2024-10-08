Peshmerga’s Force 70 clarifies retiree salary delays, the solution in a couple of days
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Peshmerga's
70th Forces announced new details regarding the crisis of delayed salaries for
some of its retirees, confirming that the problem is due to regulatory
procedures in the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional
Government.
Brigadier General Ahmad
Latif, the spokesperson of the 70th Forces told Shafaq News Agency, “The
retirees used to receive their salaries from the Force 70 budget during their
service, but their names are required to be added to the pension lists of the
regional government after their retirement.”
Latif indicated that all
the administrative procedures required to include these retirees on the government
payroll have been completed by the competent authorities, and all that remains
is the approval of the Minister of Finance to transfer them to the official
retiree lists. "I personally spoke with the Minister of Finance who
assured me that the problem will be solved within two days.", he added.
The spokesman explained
as well that this problem is not new, as it recurs monthly due to delays in
salaries for some retirees as a result of the incomplete transfer to the
government payroll system, noting that “the problem began when Force 70 stopped
paying the salaries of retirees after their retirement, which necessitated
their transfer to the government's retiree lists, a step that has not yet been
fully completed.”
The crisis of delayed
salary payments for Peshmerga retirees in the Kurdistan Region is a part of the
structural problems related to the payment of pensions in the Region, where
some bureaucratic processes are stalled, leading to salaries delays.