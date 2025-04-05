Election posters spark clash in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

2025-04-05T22:28:30+00:00

Shafaq News/ Tensions erupted in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province on Saturday following a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation over election campaign posters display.

Local sources told Shafaq News that the incident occurred in the Zangoura area, west of Ramadi, after a dispute broke out between youths from Al-Bujleib and Al-Bu Asaf neighborhoods.

Police forces were dispatched to the scene and succeeded in containing the situation, preventing further escalation.

The altercation comes amid a tense political climate in Al-Anbar, as campaign activities intensify ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October.

