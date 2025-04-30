2025 showdown: Iraq’s Al-Anbar draws 21 parties and rising independents

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province is witnessing increased electoral activity ahead of the upcoming elections, with established political blocs and newly formed alliances preparing to compete.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Anbar Provincial Council member Adnan al-Kubaisi said that seven to eight electoral lists are expected to compete in the upcoming polls.

Some of the most prominent participants, he noted, include affiliated lists tied to well-known national alliances such as Taqaddum (Progress), Azm (Determination), al-Hasm al-Watani (National Resolve), and Sovereignty (Al-Siyada), along with a new coalition formed by a mix of political parties.

Meanwhile, independent politician Ghassan al-Eithawi described the contest as one of the most heated races in the province’s recent history. “Over 13 parties and movements have announced their participation, alongside a large number of independents, signaling a record level of political mobilization in Al-Anbar.”

Among the major players are Taqaddum and four allied parties, as well as coalitions like the National Farha and the Unified Al-Anbar Alliance, he added.

At an earlier press conference in the province, Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), cautioned against exploiting sectarian sentiments for electoral gains, emphasizing that "Iraq's greatest achievement is its resilience against sectarian rhetoric."

Iraq is preparing for its parliamentary elections set for November 11, with nearly 29 million eligible voters, including about one million first-time voters.