Al-Anbar election race gains momentum as new candidates energize campaign

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Iraq’s western al-Anbar province is witnessing a surge in election activity ahead of the November 11 parliamentary vote, with new candidates entering the race and growing public engagement across tribal alliances, established parties, and emerging civic movements — despite minor campaign violations recorded by regulators.

Provincial Council member Adnan al-Kubaisi told Shafaq News the electoral atmosphere remains “stable and well-organized,” noting that candidates and parties are actively holding rallies and public meetings throughout the province. “Citizens are increasingly following campaign programs and promises focused on reform and local services,” he said.

Al-Kubaisi added that oversight committees have registered a limited number of infractions, mainly involving poster placements and unauthorized campaign events, which were addressed through fines and official warnings.

Speaking to our agency, civil activist Youssef al-Janabi said the current campaign appears “more dynamic and diverse than in previous elections,” highlighting the entry of young and independent candidates seeking to challenge traditional political figures. “Voters are demanding realistic programs and practical solutions instead of vague slogans.”

According to al-Janabi, competition is particularly strong in Ramadi, Fallujah, and Hit, while western districts are witnessing a calmer atmosphere. He noted that the momentum reflects a broader societal push to restore al-Anbar’s political and civic role after years of security turmoil and reconstruction challenges, adding that civil society observers are monitoring the process to ensure fair competition.

This year’s elections are considered pivotal for al-Anbar, which includes 11 districts and remains politically divided among major alliances such as the Taqaddum Alliance (37 seats in parliament), the Azm Alliance (14 seats), the al-Hasm al-Watani bloc, and several emerging local and civic movements vying to reshape the province’s political landscape.

The province holds 15 parliamentary seats and has about 1 million registered voters.

