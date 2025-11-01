Conflicting forecasts: Al-Anbar on edge ahead of Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

Days before Iraq’s parliamentary elections, al-Anbar faces conflicting forecasts as dominant blocs seek to retain control and smaller lists struggle for a foothold.

Adnan al-Kubaisi, a member of al-Anbar’s Provincial Council, told Shafaq News that Taqaddum list “has the strongest ground presence and is likely to secure the largest share of seats” followed by al-Anbar Is Our Identity and Qimam. He added smaller lists “may fail to secure even a single seat.”

Political analyst Omar Hussein offered a different view, predicting that independent and youth-backed candidates could make gains, calling this “the toughest election since 2005” due to the intensity of competition.

Read more : Kinship over Policy: Iraqi tribes shape November vote

Both observers agreed that voters in al-Anbar are increasingly focused on service delivery and development rather than traditional tribal or party loyalties. Civil activist Mohammed Hafiz said, “Voters now want representatives who deliver services, reconstruction, and jobs — not those relying on slogans or appearances.”

Al-Anbar, Iraq’s largest and predominantly Sunni province, spans nearly one-third of the country. According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21.4 million Iraqis are registered to vote nationwide on November 11, with al-Anbar allocated 15 seats — four of them reserved for women.

Read more : Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know