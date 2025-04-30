2025 polls: Iraq’s Al-Hikma rejects sectarianism, calls for economic shift

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), has called for unity and economic reform as the country approaches its parliamentary elections.

During a press conference in Al-Anbar province, al-Hakim cautioned against exploiting sectarian sentiments for electoral gains ahead of the November 11 elections. "We must confront those who incite divisions," he stated. "Iraq's greatest achievement is its resilience against sectarian rhetoric."​

Al-Hakim also highlighted the importance of transitioning Iraq's economy away from its heavy reliance on oil. He advocated for the development of sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, and technology to create a more sustainable economic future. "The challenge of oil price volatility must be transformed into an opportunity by activating productive sectors.”

Recent data underscores the urgency of this shift. In 2025, oil revenues constitute over 90% of Iraq's federal budget, exposing the country to significant risks from global oil price fluctuations. Economists warn that such overdependence could spell disaster if prices plunge, underscoring the need for economic diversification.​