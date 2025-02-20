Sources: Iraq's Wisdom Movement to get key roles in Al-Sudani’s government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), led by Ammar al-Hakim, is set to secure new senior positions in Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government, informed sources revealed on Thursday.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "A series of official decrees will be issued, appointing candidates from the Wisdom Movement to various positions, including Safaa al-Kinani as Chairman of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC)."

The bloc will reportedly secure additional positions, ranging from deputy minister to advisor roles, which will be announced once the official decrees are signed

Notably, several positions have already been allocated to candidates from the Wisdom Movement as a concession to its leader, who had boycotted meetings of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which includes Shiite parties (CF), Sunni blocs (Taqadum and al-Siyada Alliance), and Kurdish parties (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan-PUK).

The boycott was in protest against the PM’s acceptance of Ali al-Moayyed’s resignation as CMC chairman, the dismissal of the Dhi Qar governor, and potential actions against the Najaf governor.

In response, a closed-door meeting was held on February 6 to ease tensions, end al-Hakim’s boycott, and appoint Wisdom Movement members to high-ranking positions.