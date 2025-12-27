Iraq expects six French aircraft by year-end

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is set to receive six French Caracal aircraft by the end of the year, the country’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, Tahseen Al-Khafaji, director of the Ministry’s Media Office, noted that “current priorities focus on air defense and critical air force weapons,” pointing that the sector has recently acquired advanced French radar systems capable of detecting and responding to a wide range of threats.

“The ministry is also working to equip aircraft with high-capability weapons to support joint air operations,” Al-Khafaji added, describing these steps as part of the Defense Ministry’s effort to acquire advanced weaponry within its means.

He pointed to strong government backing, stating that large funds have been allocated for armament diversification to meet Iraq’s requirements and security challenges.

In addition, Iraq continues to strengthen international cooperation in defense. Al-Khafaji described collaboration with South Korea as “advanced in air defense,” noting that medium-range air defense batteries are expected early next year.

Since 2023, Baghdad signed a contract with Airbus to buy 14 helicopters — including 12 H225M Caracal multi-role aircraft, the first of which arrived this year to replace older Mi-17 models — and has been in talks with France to acquire up to a dozen Rafale fighter jets to bolster its combat fleet.