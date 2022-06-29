Iraq ranks the fourth as the top oil exporter to South Korea

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, South Korean Data showed that Iraqi oil exports to South Korea were 6.937 million barrels in May. 6.9% more than April.

The Data stated, "The South Korea oil imports is 80.165 million barrels (2.67 barrels per day.)."

The top five source countries of South Korean import oil are Saudi Arabia (29.027 million), United States (9.895 million), Kuwait (8.629 million), Iraq (6.937 million), and Qatar (5.041 million)."

It indicated that "the South Korean crude oil imports from UAE is 4.898 million barrels, from Australia is 3.929 million barrels and from Kazakhstan 3.179 million barrels.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia and holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves.