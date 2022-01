Shafaq News / The South Korean customs department revealed that Iraq came fourth among oil exportes to south Korea in 2021.

The department's statistics showed that Iraq's oil export reached 59.993 million barrels, down by 22.3% from the same month last year (77.196 million barrels).

It added that Saudi Arabia topped the list of oil exporters to Korea with 290,248 million barrels in 2021, followed by US, Kuwait, UAE.