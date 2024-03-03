Iraq is the fifth largest oil supplier to South Korea in January

Shafaq News/ The South Korean oil company announced on Sunday, that Iraq ranked fifth among the crude oil exporters in January.

The company stated, “in January, Iraq was the fifth largest oil supplier for South Korea with 7.851 million barrels of exports, which was a 7.9% increase from the same month in 2023 when the oil exports to South Korea were 7.276 million barrels, and a 0.4% decrease from the previous month when they were 7.884 million barrels".

It also said, "last month, Saudi Arabia was the top oil supplier for South Korea with 29.18 million barrels of exports, followed by the United States with 14.214 million barrels, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 11.460 million barrels, followed by Kuwait with 9.684 million barrels".