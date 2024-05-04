Iraq's Parliamentary Defense Committee investigates PM Al-Sudani's Washington deals

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee announced its plan to probe arms contracts signed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during his recent visit to Washington.

Mohammed Al-Rumaithi, a committee member, told Shafaq News Agency that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee would "scrutinize the armaments file in the Ministry of Defense. This includes contracts for purchasing warplanes, armored vehicles, tanks, and equipment to equip the Iraqi army."

"The committee will convene with the Minister of Defense, the Director of Contracts and Armaments, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense in the coming period to discuss recently signed contracts, including those for American F-16 aircraft," Al-Rumaithi stated.

Earlier, Tahsin al-Khafaji, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC), disclosed that Iraq had signed contracts during Prime Minister Al-Sudani's visit to the United States for acquiring 21 helicopters to "bolster the Iraqi army's capabilities."

Notably, during his Washington visit in April, Al-Sudani held discussions with the CEO of Lockheed Martin, James Taiclet.

The company responsible for manufacturing F-16 aircraft has expressed readiness to fulfill the terms of the contracts for supplying aircraft to Iraq. Al-Sudani's media office said.

The Iraqi government spokesperson Bassim Al-Awadi recently disclosed that Iraq had signed an arms deal to purchase 41 aircraft after a meeting between PM Al-Sudani and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

Al-Awadi stated in a televised interview that "there will be a flexible plan to pay for some of these aircraft, while others will be provided as gifts from the United States."

"The aircraft will be delivered within a few months, and a dedicated production line will be opened for Iraq."

According to Global Fire Power, a renowned military-oriented platform, Iraq secured 4th place among Arab nations and 45th place worldwide.