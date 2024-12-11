Ammar al-Hakim voices concern over Syria developments, urges bolstering internal front

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim expressed concern over recent developments in Syria, stressing the need to strengthen Iraq's internal front against potential repercussions in the region.

On Wednesday, Al-Hakim visited Kirkuk Province, where he met with local officials, including Kirkuk Provincial Council chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez and Governor Rebwar Talabani, as well as members of the provincial council and other local government officials.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the council chairman and governor, al-Hakim highlighted recent regional developments, focusing on the evolving situation in Syria. “In recent days, we have witnessed significant regional developments, the most important of which has been the situation in Syria…We are closely monitoring what is happening there and hope for peace, harmony, and stability in the country.”

However, he also expressed concern about the potential impact of these developments on Iraq, pointing out, “We view some of the developments with apprehension, and we hope to strengthen our Iraqi reality against any negative consequences from such movements.”

“The best step we can take is to solidify our internal front by fostering real cooperation and partnership among the people of our country, resolving issues, and eliminating them,” he said. “This is the right approach to ensure that Iraq remains protected and secure from any threats that may endanger its citizens' safety.”