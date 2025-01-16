Ammar Al-Hakim urges strengthening Iraqi front amid Syrian uncertainty

Shafaq News/ Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), called, on Thursday, for the necessity of fortifying Iraq's internal front amid the "uncertain situation in Syria."

In a speech delivered during a tribal gathering in Rabia, Nineveh province, Al-Hakim stated, "The Syrian scene is shrouded in uncertainty, requiring us to strengthen our internal front, accumulate positive achievements, and adhere to the positive transformation in Iraq."

"There is a regional and international will for Iraq's stability," he added, noting that "there is a belief that the stability of the entire region depends on Iraq's stability. Iraq needs this transitional period of stability to align people's interests with a stable environment and the principles of the state, moving from a phase of instability to one of stability."

He continued, "Iraq has become fortified against dangerous pitfalls and possesses resilience to face challenges. It is viewed as an emerging country."

