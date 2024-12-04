Ammar Al-Hakim warns of security collapse in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Head of Al-Hikma Movement (Wisdom) Ammar Al-Hakim warned of the potential security fallout from instability in Syria, stressing the need for Iraq's political and diplomatic efforts to protect its territory.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to Diyala province on Wednesday, al-Hakim said, “There is a state of security, political, and diplomatic mobilization to avert danger from Iraq,” revealing that sufficient forces have been deployed to the country’s borders as part of these efforts.

Al-Hakim detailed measures to strengthen Iraq’s internal front, including heightened security and military preparedness, “Iraq is actively engaged in political and diplomatic initiatives, both domestically and internationally, to mitigate regional risks and contain the spread of terrorism from Syria.”

"Iraq is committed to providing political and economic support and working with the Syrian government to counter the threats of terrorism," he stated. However, he warned that a security collapse in Syria could have “serious repercussions for Iraq.”

Moreover, Al-Hikma head highlighted the importance of bolstering Iraq’s internal stability through measures such as “enacting fair and essential legislation and fostering political consensus on addressing regional challenges.”

“It is necessary to maintain a responsible national discourse and reject any sectarian rhetoric that could cause societal discord.” He concluded.