Behind closed doors: Iraqi PM's security plan amid developments in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani's appearance before Parliament on December 4 highlighted the country’s growing concerns over regional security, with lawmakers focusing on the potential fallout from Syria’s instability. the government signals its readiness to take decisive action to safeguard national security.

Al- Sudani Attends Parliamentary Session

On Wednesday, December 4, Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived at the Parliament building, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammad Tamim, and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, for a session that was closed to the public.

Later, al-Sudani's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister reviewed the government policies and measures taken to address regional challenges and developments since the October 7, 2023 events, along with proposed budget plans and the implementation of the government program.

However, sources indicated that the session focused primarily on security issues.

Jawad al-Ghazali, a lawmaker from the State of Law coalition, stated that the Prime Minister addressed border security, and the deployment and readiness of military units, including security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Regarding the deployment of Iraqi forces to Syria, al-Ghazali told Shafaq News that al-Sudani did not mention this issue during the session, adding that the Syrian government had not requested Iraq's assistance, but that Iraq would respond if such a request were made.

As discussions on border security intensified, experts weighed in on Iraq’s proactive measures to prevent potential spillover from Syria’s ongoing conflict.

Border Security And Iraq's Preparedness

Aref al-Hamami, a lawmaker from the State of Law coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki, stated that one of the key points discussed during Prime Minister al-Sudani's visit to Parliament was Iraq's security situation in light of the events in Syria and the security measures along the border. “Parliamentary members also raised concerns with the Prime Minister on this issue.”

Security expert Haitham al-Khazali stressed the importance of al-Sudani’s appearance in Parliament at this critical time, noting that discussions between the Prime Minister and lawmakers reflect the “integration of the legislative and executive branches.”

“Iraq is leading diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions, having initiated talks with Turkiye and other countries involved in Syrian affairs. A summit may be held in Baghdad in the near future to address these matters.” He revealed to Shafaq News.

Moreover, he warned that a deterioration of the situation in Syria could affect Iraq’s internal security, with the potential for terrorist groups in Syria to repeat the 2014 ISIS experience in Iraq. Al-Khazali stressed the need for “comprehensive political, diplomatic, and even military measures, with Iraq ready to send forces to Syria if necessary to protect its national security.”

On the other hand, Political analyst Abbas al-Jubouri suggested that the Prime Minister’s visit to Parliament aimed to clarify Iraq's security capabilities in the face of potential threats.

“Iraq’s security is closely tied to Syria’s, given their shared border, therefore, to avoid any escalation on the Iraqi side, the country has implemented several measures, including a three-meter-high fence with barbed wire, an earthen berm, and a three-meter-wide trench. Additional military units have been deployed to secure the border and prevent armed groups from entering Iraq.” He explained to Shafaq News.

Al-Jubouri said that Iraq is pursuing two key strategies: securing its external borders and monitoring potential sleeper cells within Iraq that might exploit the current situation.