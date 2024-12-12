Iraqi PM calls for Arab support for Syria amid "difficult turning point"

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani urged Arab nations to support the Syrian people during what he described as a "difficult turning point" following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad's regime by armed opposition forces.

Al-Sudani made the remarks while inaugurating the 61st regular session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, held in Baghdad.

He highlighted “the dire health conditions in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, emphasizing Iraq's ongoing commitment to assisting these regions.”

"Iraq has always been at the forefront of aiding the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples," he said, calling for collective Arab efforts to address the deteriorating healthcare situation in these areas.

On Syria’s sotuation, Al-Sudani called for immediate humanitarian action to address the mounting needs of its people amid the current crisis. "We must stand with the Syrian people during this ordeal and the challenging circumstances they face, which are compounded by immense humanitarian pressures," he said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed the importance of safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity, state institutions, and public and private assets, while promoting social and cultural harmony and respecting the will of the Syrian people.