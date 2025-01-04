Iraqi President affirms support for independent, democratic Syria and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid expressed his country's support for the establishment of an independent and democratic Syrian state that safeguards the rights of all its components.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Iraqi Martyr’s Day, Rashid reflected on Iraq's journey through challenges, emphasizing the nation's progress in state-building, combating terrorism, and fostering social cohesion.

"Iraq has faced many challenges and difficulties, but we have overcome much," Rashid said. "The principles of the state have been solidified, and collective efforts have been made in construction, defeating terrorism, and strengthening societal peace."

The Iraqi president reiterated Iraq's solidarity with neighboring countries and other regional partners. "We reaffirm our support for our Palestinian brothers in securing their rights to a safe life within their independent state. Likewise, we stand by our Lebanese brothers to help them overcome these difficult circumstances, alleviating the impact of their ordeal on the Lebanese people."

On Syria, Rashid pointed out, "We affirm our support for Syria and its people in rebuilding their independent state, guided by a just democratic approach that preserves the rights of all its components."