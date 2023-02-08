4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Lebanon and Syria

Shafaq News / A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit several parts of Lebanon on Wednesday evening, the Seismological Center of Europe and the Mediterranean reported.

The tremor was felt in the city of Saida (south Lebanon) and Tripoli (North Lebanon).

Several reports of tremors were also reported by residents of Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and Baalbek. According to the seismological center, the tremor was also felt in Syria.