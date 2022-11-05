Several Syrian displaced returned to Syria from camps in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ New batches of displaced Syrians, coming from refugee camps in Lebanon through the al-Dabousiyeh border crossing in Homs countryside and al-Zamrani in Damascus countryside, arrived in the country on Saturday, according to SANA.

The State news agency said that all measures had been completed to receive the displaced and take them to their residence.

On October 26th, dozens of displaced families returned from Lebanon after the liberation of their villages from ISIS.

Lebanon is home to more than 800,000 Syrians registered with the U.N. refugee agency, who fled the conflict unleashed in 2011. But many reports showed more than 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon, a country suffering from an economic crisis and a financial meltdown.