Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Several Syrian displaced returned to Syria from camps in Lebanon

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-05T09:37:33+0000
Several Syrian displaced returned to Syria from camps in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ New batches of displaced Syrians, coming from refugee camps in Lebanon through the al-Dabousiyeh border crossing in Homs countryside and al-Zamrani in Damascus countryside, arrived in the country on Saturday, according to SANA.

The State news agency said that all measures had been completed to receive the displaced and take them to their residence.

On October 26th, dozens of displaced families returned from Lebanon after the liberation of their villages from ISIS.

Lebanon is home to more than 800,000 Syrians registered with the U.N. refugee agency, who fled the conflict unleashed in 2011. But many reports showed more than 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon, a country suffering from an economic crisis and a financial meltdown.

related

Wildfire rages for 2nd day in Lebanon, spreads to Syria

Date: 2021-07-30 07:12:58
Wildfire rages for 2nd day in Lebanon, spreads to Syria

UN approves 1-year extension of aid from Turkey to Syria

Date: 2021-07-09 17:21:13
UN approves 1-year extension of aid from Turkey to Syria

Lebanon government wins confidence vote as parliament hit by power cut

Date: 2021-09-20 21:02:30
Lebanon government wins confidence vote as parliament hit by power cut

17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Date: 2020-12-28 17:41:16
17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters exchange heavy shellfire in Syria's Kobane

Date: 2022-08-16 13:26:14
Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters exchange heavy shellfire in Syria's Kobane

Hezbollah is the cause of the economic crises, Lebanon’ former PM said

Date: 2020-10-09 09:05:26
Hezbollah is the cause of the economic crises, Lebanon’ former PM said

Backed by the Global Coalition, Asayish to storm Al-Hol camp in Syria

Date: 2021-03-27 14:22:11
Backed by the Global Coalition, Asayish to storm Al-Hol camp in Syria

SOHR: 28 Asayish, 45 ISIS, five civilians killed in clashes near Ghuwayran prison

Date: 2022-01-22 12:25:26
SOHR: 28 Asayish, 45 ISIS, five civilians killed in clashes near Ghuwayran prison