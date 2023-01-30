Lebanon, Syria, Iraq: the “Shiite Crescent” is in danger of collapsing

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Republic of Iran’s carefully crafted “Shiite Crescent” of Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq is going through a bad patch that could prove fatal. These countries that have fallen under Iranian “molarchy” are indeed facing dollar shortages, institutional chaos, economic turmoil, and civil war. As 2023 unfolds, the “Axis of Resistance” seems more in danger than ever of extended collapse, due more to the drying up of the dollar than to military attacks by its enemies.