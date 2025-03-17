Al-Sadr: Weakness will lead to regret for Arab leaders

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, rejected any sectarian escalation in the region, warning of its repercussions on Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Al-Sadr affirmed that his supporters “remain ready to sacrifice in the name of faith, doctrine, and homeland,” stressing that “they are the only force that has proudly resisted occupation and terrorism.”

Regarding what he called the intensification of sectarian tensions in the region, Al-Sadr argued that such escalation only emboldens the “Zionist-American” enemy in its war against the peoples, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, where “indiscriminate bombing continues.”

“We call sensible and wise leaders, and the remaining Arab rulers to pressure an end to the aggression against Yemen, Lebanon, and Palestine, and to halt the Zionist [Israeli] advance into Syrian territories.”

The Shiite leader also urged the lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip, warning that continued restrictions would trigger the displacement of its people and their sale to those he harshly denounced.