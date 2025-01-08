Outrage Grows over Israeli account publishing alleged map annexing Arab land

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abu El-Gheit, strongly condemned on Wednesday the publication by official Israeli accounts of maps claiming to depict "historical" Israel, which include Arab territories in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

In a statement issued today, Abu El-Gheit warned that the international community’s disregard for such provocative posts and irresponsible rhetoric could fuel feelings of extremism and counter-extremism from all sides.

At the same time, the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yami, condemned the publication of the maps by Israeli accounts and expressed his "strong rejection" of such calls that aim to deny the rights of the Palestinian people and prevent them from establishing their independent Palestinian state.

Al-Yami described these actions as provocative practices by the Israeli occupation, noting that they constitute a clear violation of all international legitimacy, international law, and humanitarian law, and require a firm international stance to stop them.

The President of the Arab Parliament called on the international community, free nations, and regional and international parliaments to bear their moral and legal responsibilities and work to pressure the Israeli occupation to halt its baseless claims and practices, which pose a threat to security and stability in the region and violate the rights and sovereignty of nations and their territories.

He also called for "the need to work to end the genocide being carried out against the Palestinian people for the past 15 months, and to implement international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

The "Israel in Arabic" account, run by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted a map on the X platform claiming to show "historical" Israel, which includes Arab lands. This sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The alleged map includes parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as land from Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

The account accompanied the map with a comment reflecting the Israeli narrative, without any historical evidence or facts.

The maps being promoted by Israel depict areas that were once part of historic Palestine or occupied Palestinian territories, referring to them as part of Israel.

Israel had previously intruded into border areas in southern Lebanon and, last December, entered regions of the occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria.